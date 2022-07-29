We felt all the emotions watching Margaret Qualley playing a young mother who gets a job as a cleaner to make ends meet after leaving her abusive partner in Netflix’s Maid. Now, she’s playing an altogether different role in a new indie flick set to hit our screens this year.

New images released of Sanctuary, a thriller directed by Zachary Wigon, show Qualley sporting a sleek mink-blonde bob as she plays a forbidding dominatrix sex worker, Rebecca, playfully seducing her long-term client Hal.