On Saturday 16 November 2019, Prince Andrew sat down for an interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis to discuss his long friendship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender alleged to be at the centre of an international trafficking ring. Now, Netflix is taking us behind the scenes of this notorious interview to shine a spotlight on the women that broke through the Buckingham Palace establishment to secure the scoop of the decade that led to the catastrophic fall from grace of The Queen’s ‘favourite son’.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Scoop. What is Scoop about? Andrew and Maitlis’s Newsnight interview made for an unforgettable 58 minutes – albeit for all the wrong reasons. Because at no point did the royal offer a genuine, unqualified apology to those whose lives were ruined by Epstein – a man he had publicly endorsed, even inviting him to Sandringham for a “straightforward shooting weekend” in December 2000. Instead, Andrew spoke at length about his military service, his inability to sweat, his “very unusual” visit to a Pizza Express in Woking and his insistence that he “wasn’t aware” an arrest warrant had been issued for Epstein. Indeed, he described his only fault in the situation as having “a tendency to be too honourable” when pressed about his enduring friendship with the disgraced billionaire.

Rufus Sewell will take on the role of Prince Andrew in Scoop.

As we say, it was an unforgettable 58 minutes – but what of the women who made it happen? “From navigating palace vetoes to breaking through to Prince Andrew’s inner circle, the high stakes negotiations and intensity of rehearsal to the jaw-dropping interview itself, Scoop is the insider account of the inner workings of the palace and the BBC, twin bastions of the British establishment,” promises the official synopsis for the Netflix drama.

The film will seek to “spotlight the journalists whose tenacity and guts broke through the highest of ceilings – and into the inner sanctum and calculations of a man with everything to lose”. Who stars in Scoop? No matter what you think of its subject matter, Scoop has the cast of our absolute dreams: think Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis, Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk (aka the former private secretary to Prince Andrew) and Billie Piper as Sam McAlister, who negotiated and secured the bombshell booking.

Keeley Hawes will take on the role of as Amanda Thirsk in Scoop.

To continue this theme of “legends only” casting choices, Rufus Sewell of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel fame will be stepping into the sweat-free shoes of Prince Andrew himself. Who is directing Scoop? The Crown’s Philip Martin will be taking the directorial helm on this project, so you just know it’s going to be excellent. Who wrote the story of Scoop? Sam McAlister, the Bafta-nominated producer who negotiated many of Newsnight’s seminal exclusives that shaped and captivated public conversation over the past decade – penned the memoir, Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, upon which the series is based.

What are people saying about Scoop? McAlister says: “It is beyond my wildest dreams, especially as a first-time writer, to end up working with this extraordinary cast, Netflix and the amazing teams at The Lighthouse and Voltage. “Watching Billie Piper, one of my favourite actresses, play ‘me’ will be a pinch myself moment and I’m truly thrilled to be involved in this film.”

Gillian Anderson joins Scoop as Emily Maitlis, Newsnight’s former lead presenter who conducted the now infamous television exchange.

Martin adds: “I’m thrilled to be directing this film for Netflix and – together with an extraordinary cast – to be bringing Sam McAlister’s revelatory insider’s account to the screen. “Uptempo, immersive and cinematic, I want to put the audience inside the breath-taking sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew to tell a story about a search for answers, in a world of speculation and varying recollections. “It’s a film about power, privilege and differing perspectives and how – whether in glittering palaces or hi-tech newsrooms – we judge what’s true.” When can we watch Scoop? It’s very early days for production on Scoop, so we imagine we won’t be streaming this on Netflix before the end of this year (or even the beginning of next) at the very earliest. Will you be watching?

