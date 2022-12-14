Everyone’s favourite goth girl is about to go toe-to-toe with Ghostface in Scream VI (if she isn’t sliced and diced first, that is)…
Do you like scary movies? Because there are very few things this writer loves more in life than the Scream franchise, to be perfectly honest – and now we have a deeply unsettling trailer for the much-hyped Scream VI.
That’s right; after several months of social media teasing, we finally have our first look at the latest chapter in the Scream series… and it will undoubtedly come as a big surprise to fans of the OG films that the slasher has been transplanted from its traditional home in Woodsboro, California, to New York City.
As per the official synopsis: “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”
Which means, yes, way more murderous mayhem than ever before. Out here, in the real world. Deeply unsettling stuff, as we’re sure you’ll agree.
In the teaser trailer, we find a group of impossibly attractive teens riding the subway at Halloween. It’s a public space, which means – according to the classic horror movie rules – they should all be safe.
Unfortunately, though, this film’s iteration of Ghostface is here to tear up the rulebook, because he (or she) is riding that subway car right along with them. And we have a feeling that they’re not just there because they can’t afford the cab fare.
Watch the Scream VI trailer for yourself below:
Eagle-eyed fans will undoubtedly have spotted Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, who is reprising her role as Tara Carpenter – aka the “elevated horror” that became the very first target of the 2021 Legacy Killings.
In an inverse to the tradition of the previous four film openings, though, Tara survived… but will she manage to dodge the killer’s stabbing hand throughout the events of the 2023 film, too?
Considering how the film usually dispatches with super-famous actors (see Drew Barrymore, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jada Pinkett Smith), we…
Well, we aren’t all that hopeful, to be honest.
It will be interesting to learn how the Big Apple translates to a Scream movie, and what it means for the franchise’s meta element.
And it’ll be interesting, too, to see how the franchise’s other returning characters – that’s Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Devyn Nekoda, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox – handle themselves when away from all the familiar trappings of their bloodstained hometown, especially as Neve Campbell’s Sydney Prescott won’t be back to save their metaphorical bacon.
Guess we’ll have to wait until March 2023 to find out.
Images: Getty
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
