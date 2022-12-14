Do you like scary movies? Because there are very few things this writer loves more in life than the Scream franchise, to be perfectly honest – and now we have a deeply unsettling trailer for the much-hyped Scream VI.

That’s right; after several months of social media teasing, we finally have our first look at the latest chapter in the Scream series… and it will undoubtedly come as a big surprise to fans of the OG films that the slasher has been transplanted from its traditional home in Woodsboro, California, to New York City.

As per the official synopsis: “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

Which means, yes, way more murderous mayhem than ever before. Out here, in the real world. Deeply unsettling stuff, as we’re sure you’ll agree.