Carey Mulligan is currently enjoying the success of her most recent release, Promising Young Woman, which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The actor now has another big Hollywood project ahead, as it’s just been reported that she’ll play one of the lead roles alongside Zoe Kazan in a new film about the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Here’s everything we know about She Said so far…

What is She Said about? As reported by Deadline, She Said is a Universal Pictures film production based on the bestselling book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement. It will focus on the two New York Times journalists who broke the Harvey Weinsten scandal and wrote the book, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.

She Said: Zoe Kazan will star opposite Carey Mulligan.

Who stars in She Said? Mulligan and Kazan are “in negotiations” to play Kantor and Twohey in the culture-shifting story. As it’s very early days for the production, no other actors have been linked to it yet. However, we do know that She Said will be directed by Unorthodox director Maria Schrader, and the script is by Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. When will She Said be out in cinemas? The film is set to begin production this summer, so we’ll let you know when more details are shared about its release.

