She Said is a new film based on the bestselling book by New York Times journalists, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Harvey Weinsten scandal.
Carey Mulligan is currently enjoying the success of her most recent release, Promising Young Woman, which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The actor now has another big Hollywood project ahead, as it’s just been reported that she’ll play one of the lead roles alongside Zoe Kazan in a new film about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Here’s everything we know about She Said so far…
What is She Said about?
As reported by Deadline, She Said is a Universal Pictures film production based on the bestselling book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement. It will focus on the two New York Times journalists who broke the Harvey Weinsten scandal and wrote the book, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.
What was the Harvey Weinstein scandal?
On October 5, 2017, Kantor and Twohey reported a number of alleged sexual harassment and assaults against women by Hollywood mogul Weinstein, many of which dated back over three decades. The article, which sent shockwaves around the world, included details of money that was paid to cover up the sexual indiscretions, and first-person accounts by actresses accusing Weinstein of non-consensual sexual acts.
Since then, the disgraced Hollywood producer has been accused by more than 80 women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and Lupita Nyong’o. And it has sparked the #MeToo and #TimesUp movement, which has seen millions of people around the world speaking out.
This led to Weinstein being fired by the The Weinstein Company board and eventually being found guilty and sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape.
Who stars in She Said?
Mulligan and Kazan are “in negotiations” to play Kantor and Twohey in the culture-shifting story. As it’s very early days for the production, no other actors have been linked to it yet. However, we do know that She Said will be directed by Unorthodox director Maria Schrader, and the script is by Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz.
When will She Said be out in cinemas?
The film is set to begin production this summer, so we’ll let you know when more details are shared about its release.
Images: Getty
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…