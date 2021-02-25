Although cinemas aren’t set to open until May at the earliest, there’s still a whole host of brilliant films coming out in the first half of 2021. From The United States vs Billie Holiday to Nomadland, there’s plenty to look forward to – and Judi Dench’s new film Six Minutes To Midnight is no exception. The period thriller, which is being released on 26 March, sees Dench take on the role of Miss Rocholl, a governess at The Augusta Victoria College, a finishing school for daughters and god-daughters of the Nazi elite on the south coast of England.

The film, which is based on real events, follows the story of Thomas Miller (played by Eddie Izzard), who is hired as a replacement teacher at a private “Anglo-German” finishing school after their predecessor goes missing.

However, against the backdrop of rising tensions between England and Germany, Thomas begins to raise the suspicions of the school’s German teacher Isle Keller (played by Carla Juri) who has secrets of her own. The official synopsis concludes: “Caught in the crossfires, Thomas is framed for murder and goes on the run to clear his name and uncover Ilse’s true plan for the girls. Can he stop her before it’s too late?” As you can see from the trailer (which you can watch below), the film is anything but slow-paced, with the backdrop of WW2 and the tension between the English teacher and the German students providing plenty of tension.

Starring alongside Dench and Izzard in the film are Jim Broadbent, who plays the local town’s friendly bus driver, and James D’Arcy and Celyn Jones, who play two government agents who, despite being initially suspect of Thomas’ interaction with the Germans, help him to uncover what’s really going on behind closed doors. Directed and co-written by Andy Goddard (who directed several episodes of Downton Abbey), it’s safe to say we’re excited to see what Dench and the rest of the cast get up to in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. It’ll be available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW TV from 26 March, so make sure to add the date to your diary.

