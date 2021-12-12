Almost 20 years since Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi made its way up the charts, the singer is bringing the iconic song back into the limelight in the form of a movie adaptation. Speaking on the She Is The Voice podcast on iHeart Radio, Lavigne revealed her plans to transform the song into a proper film – and it’s safe to say we’re very excited. “Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me,” she explained. “And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”

Adding that Sk8er Boi is still one of her favourite songs to play live “to this day,” Lavigne went on to explain the origins of the song. “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks,” she said. “It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love. And it’s like the skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s like too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.” According to Metro, this isn’t the first time Sk8er Boi has been tipped for a feature film adaptation – in 2003, it was reported that Paramount Pictures had hired writer David Zabel to adapt the song’s storyline for the big screen.

However, it’s clear that something went wrong along the way, as Sk8er Boi sadly never made its way to cinemas. While we don’t know much else about what to expect from Lavigne’s new film venture, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any more news about the project. For now, however, we’ll be spending our weekend listening to all of the singer’s classic hits. Complicated, anyone?

