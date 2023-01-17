We, all of us, know every single beat of a classic Hallmark romcom at this point. A career-obsessed woman (the scandal!) either heads to a rural retreat and hooks up with a rugged stranger, or she returns to her hometown and rekindles a flame with the ex she left behind there.

It’s not that we don’t enjoy the predictable ebb and flow of these films, it’s just… well, sometimes we like to imagine there’s more to a woman’s life than just these two scenarios. Which is why we’re so excited for Alison Brie and Dave Franco’s new film – especially as it seems set to hold up a lot of those old romcom tropes and do something really smart with them.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Somebody I Used To Know.

What’s the plot of Somebody I Used To Know?

The official synopsis for Brie and Franco’s fourth film collaboration reads: “Workaholic TV producer Ally faces a major professional setback which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean, and starts to question everything about the person she’s become.”