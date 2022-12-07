Something From Tiffany’s is the new Christmas film we’ve all been dreaming of

Fans of Netflix’s Set It Up will absolutely adore Zoey Deutch’s festive romcom, Something From Tiffany’s– which is due to hit Amazon Prime Video this week.
Now, there’s no denying that a lot of new Christmas movies have been released this year. A lot. Perhaps the one we’re most looking forward to, however, is Something From Tiffany’s, which promises to capture all of that magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City – as well as a surprising love story that’s sure to capture the imagination of anyone who’s ever…
Well, who’s ever been rattled by an accidental gift mix-up.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about Zoey Deutch’s new romcom. Which is, incidentally, an adaptation of a book of the same name by Melissa Hill.
What’s the plot of Something From Tiffany’s?
Gary and Ethan don’t know each other, but they have one thing in common: they are both determined to buy (you guessed it) ‘something from Tiffany’s’ for their respective partners this Christmas.
Each of them heads to the iconic jewellery store, picks out a gift, and trots home with one of those beautiful blue boxes each. Unfortunately, though, everything goes wrong when they present their gifts to their respective girlfriends: Ray has the engagement ring that Ethan purchased, and Ethan has the earrings that Ray purchased. Awkward.
Naturally, Ray’s girlfriend, Rachel, is shocked by her gift when she unwraps it on Christmas morning – although perhaps not as much as he is. Vanessa, meanwhile, absolutely loves the earrings… even if that wasn’t the gift that Ethan and his daughter picked out for her.
You can undoubtedly guess what happens: Ethan and Rachel meet up to swap the items, only to stumble into a festive romcom-load of chemistry. Which might lead both of them to reflect on the relationships they have, the relationships they want, and the lives (and possibly lies) they’re currently leading.
“Because love – like life – is full of surprises,” promises the official synopsis for Something From Tiffany’s.
Watch the trailer for Something From Tiffany’s below:
Who stars in Something From Tiffany’s?
Set It Up’s Zoey Deutch (aka the queen of the modern romcom) stars as Rachel, while Ray Nicholson takes on the role of Gary. Kendrick Smith Sampson and Shay Mitchell star as Ethan and Vanessa – while Jojo T Gibbs shines as Rachel’s friend, Terri.
What more could you ask for, eh?
When is Something From Tiffany’s available for streaming?
This festive romcom will be available to stream on Prime Video from 9 December.
Quite honestly, we can’t wait; this one has all the trappings of a modern classic, doesn’t it?
Images: Amazon Prime Video
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.