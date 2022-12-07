Something From Tiffany’s is the new Christmas film we’ve all been dreaming of

Now, there’s no denying that a lot of new Christmas movies have been released this year. A lot. Perhaps the one we’re most looking forward to, however, is Something From Tiffany’s, which promises to capture all of that magic and excitement of the holidays in New York City – as well as a surprising love story that’s sure to capture the imagination of anyone who’s ever…

Well, who’s ever been rattled by an accidental gift mix-up.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Zoey Deutch’s new romcom. Which is, incidentally, an adaptation of a book of the same name by Melissa Hill.

What’s the plot of Something From Tiffany’s?

Gary and Ethan don’t know each other, but they have one thing in common: they are both determined to buy (you guessed it) ‘something from Tiffany’s’ for their respective partners this Christmas.

Each of them heads to the iconic jewellery store, picks out a gift, and trots home with one of those beautiful blue boxes each. Unfortunately, though, everything goes wrong when they present their gifts to their respective girlfriends: Ray has the engagement ring that Ethan purchased, and Ethan has the earrings that Ray purchased. Awkward.