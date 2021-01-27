In 1997, Princess Diana – often referred to as “the people’s princess” – was killed in a car crash in Paris. She was just 36. The nation went into a state of mourning, laying thousands upon thousands of flowers outside St James’s Palace. Millions tuned in to watch footage of her royal ceremonial funeral. Since then, a number of actors have done their best to portray the inimitable royal on screen – the most recent of which is The Crown’s Emma Corrin. Now, though, Kristen Stewart is poised to step into Diana’s shoes for Spencer, a very different kind of biopic which aims to take us back to one pivotal weekend in December 1991.

Diana, Princess of Wales, in Canada during a state visit to Edmonton, Alberta (Getty/Bettmann)

What’s the plot of Spencer? “The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold,” promises the film’s official synopsis. “Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.” Who makes up the cast of Spencer? As mentioned already, Stewart will be portraying Diana as she comes to the decision that it’s time to end her marriage. The actor will be joined by Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris, although their roles in the film have yet to be confirmed.

Is there a trailer for Spencer? Filming has yet to begin on Spencer, so there’s no trailer just yet. However, an official image of Stewart as Diana has been released, and… well, you can see for yourself below:

Spencer: Kristen Stewart as Diana.

What are people saying about Spencer? “Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life,” promises Stewart of the film, which is directed by Pablo Larraín. “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.” And, responding to the question of how in the world she intends to do justice to the late royal, Stewart said on Jimmy Kimmel Live: “I mean, every perspective is different and there is no way you can get it right because what is a fact in terms of the personal? Experience?”

Stewart added: “My film is set for about three days and it’s a really poetic inner concept of how that might have felt rather than giving new information. “So somehow we don’t have a brand to beat. We just love them too.” When will Spencer be released? Filming will take place in Germany and the UK very soon, and it is anticipated that the film will be released in autumn 2021.

