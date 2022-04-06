The creator of hit Netflix series Squid Game is gearing up for another project, and this time, it’s a feature film based on a novel by Umberto Eco. Here’s everything you need to know about Killing Old People Club.
It seems like an age ago when the world was transfixed and surprised by hit Netflix series Squid Game. It dominated the streaming charts, our Halloween costume ideas and has since scooped up its fair share of (deserved) awards.
For many people, the series provided a first introduction to the gritty, addictive nature of Korean dramas. While rumours of a second season continue to circulate – as well as ongoing conversations around the way that we praise Korean actors – it seems as though series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is hard at work on something else entirely.
It’s no wonder that the director has been snapped up for another hard-hitting project, and this time round, it’s a feature film. The movie will be based on a novel by Italian essayist Umberto Eco and Dong-hyuk has already penned an impressive 25 pages of the script so far.
Eco was a revered novelist and intellectual who was most famously known for his 1980 novel Il Nome Della Dosa (The Name Of The Rose). It was later adapted as a film by French director Jean-Jacques Annaud in 1986.
Largely, the author became known for his discussions around literary theory, intellect, politics and philosophy. It seems, then, that his work is the perfect hotbed of inspiration for a meaty film plotline or two.
While the specific Eco novel that Dong-hyuk is basing his new film on hasn’t been revealed, he has commented on what viewers can expect to feel when watching it. Speaking during a session at MipTV along with his producer Jun Young Jang at February Films, he revealed that the project will be “another controversial film”.
According to Variety, he also teased: “It will be more violent than Squid Game” and added that he might have to hide from old people after the film comes out. Well, if the name’s anything to go by then we may be inclined to agree; currently, the project has the working title K.O. Club.
Speaking at the session, Dong-hyuk also said he’s now going to return home to South Korea to write the second season of Squid Game in the hope that the show will be available to stream on Netflix by the end of 2024.
While no further details about K.O. Club are currently known, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.
