Anna Kendrick – aka the talented actor, singer, and sarcastic Twitter comedian extraordinaire we all know and love – tends to be synonymous with feel-good films like Pitch Perfect. Her next big Netflix movie, though, is very different to the other titles on her IMDb profile.

We’re talking, of course, about Stowaway. And here’s what you need to know about the dark sci-fi thriller. What’s the plot of Stowaway? The official synopsis for Stowaway reads: “On a mission headed to Mars, an unintended stowaway accidentally causes severe damage to the spaceship’s life support systems. “Facing dwindling resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision.”

In Stowaway, Anna Kendrick plays medical researcher Zoe Levenson.

Why? Well, because their ship may not be able to sustain life for all three of their own team members in addition to this fourth human lifeform. Eep. And it’s not long before Kendrick’s medical researcher “emerges as the only dissenting voice against the clinical logic of both her commander and the ship’s biologist.” Is there a trailer for Stowaway? You can watch the tense trailer for Netflix’s Stowaway below:

Who stars in Stowaway? Kendrick’s isn’t the only big name attached to this movie: Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim and Shamier Anderson will also be starring in Stowaway. What are people saying about Stowaway? Kendrick has spoken about the relevancy of the project in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sitting down with Entertainment Weekly, she said: “The thing that feels really relevant is less the isolation of it and more that kind of problem-solving part of your brain that we were all engaging so vigorously in the first couple months of the pandemic. “Just that constant problem-solving of, ‘wait, okay, how do we fix this?’ And just when it seems like you’re onto something, there’s some very obvious fundamental problem.”

Collette has also addressed how the film may resonate with the world we currently are experiencing with quarantine. “It’s ultimately about community, survival, and sacrifice,” she mused. “Who can’t relate to that at the moment?” When is Stowaway coming to Netflix? Stowaway will be able to stream on Netflix from 22 April.

