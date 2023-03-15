Let’s face facts: we are a nation obsessed with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. And now, at long last, the Normal People and Fleabag stars are joining forces for what already looks to be an unmissable new film. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Strangers. What’s the plot of Strangers? A loose adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s award-winning novel of the same name, Strangers follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) who, one night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbour, Harry (Mescal) that “punctures the rhythm of his everyday life”.

As Adam and Harry grow closer and closer, though, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home. And here’s where things get wonderfully weird, as he discovers that his long-dead parents are not just alive; they’re also the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago. It’s all very mysterious, essentially. And, when you consider the fact that filmmaker Andrew Haigh is famous for bringing queer romances to the screen, is it any wonder that plenty of people are pinning their hopes on Adam and Harry’s being the gay love story of their dreams? Who stars in Strangers? Scott and Mescal are joined by none other than The Crown’s Claire Foy for this one, as well as Jamie Bell.

Talk about a talented cast! Who is behind the scenes on Strangers? As mentioned already, Haigh – who brought us such delights as Weekend, Lean In Pete and The North Water for the BBC – is adapting and directing this exciting new project.

Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are producing for Blueprint, along with Sarah Harvey. When can we watch Strangers? While we don’t have release details for Strangers just yet, it’s worth noting that Mescal – in his recent interview with W – has stated that it will hit cinemas towards the end of this year. Anyone else already counting down the days?

