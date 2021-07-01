In the summertime when the weather is hot (or grey and miserable, like it is today), all we really want to do is settle down with a bowl of ice cream and a slushy romance. So sue us.

You may also like Netflix in July 2021: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

Thankfully, there are plenty of new films and TV shows that fit the bill – and they’re all coming to a streaming platform near you. Which means, yes, we can spend many a happy weekend indoors with the fan on full blast, alternatively sobbing or laughing hysterically at the tales of the heart unfolding on screen before us. Here are just a few of our favourites… The Cook Of Castamar: Season 1

Set in 1720s Madrid, this period drama is definitely one for Downton Abbey fans. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez, it tells the story of Clara (Michelle Jenner), a talented and fiercely independent cook, who catches the eye of a young widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Could this be a recipe for love? The Cook Of Castamar is out on 9 July. You can stream it via Netflix. Last Summer The synopsis for this lovely Turkish coming-of-age movie reads simply: “During summer vacation in a beachside town, a 16-year-old boy seeks the affection of his childhood crush and navigates a love triangle.” Last Summer is out on 9 July. You can stream it via Netflix. Finding You

In this sweet coming-of-age film, violinist Finley (Rose Reid) travels to Ireland to study abroad after an audition for a prestigious New York school goes very wrong. There, she bumps into movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre) and is swept up into a whirlwind romance which changes her life forever. Finding You is out on 10 July. You can stream it via NOW. Good On Paper A romantic film about dating a serial liar? Consider us intrigued. Good On Paper tells the wild, mostly true story of how comedian Iliza Shlesinger (playing Andrea, a semi-fictional version of herself) falls hard for a disarming stranger. Her best friend, however, isn’t convinced the quirky nerd is all he seems and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover the truth. Good On Paper is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Love, Victor: Season 2

Set in the world of the original 2018 film Love, Simon, this popular series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a student at Creekwood High School who recently came out to his friends and family. This means that, as he settles into his new relationship with Benji (George Sear), he also has to deal with his heartbroken ex-girlfriend, the difficulties of being an openly gay star athlete, and his family’s struggle to come to terms with his truth. Love, Victor: Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. My Amanda Definitely one for those who adore the friends-turned-lovers trope, My Amanda follows TJ (Piolo Pascual) and Amanda (Alessandra De Rossi), two unusually close pals who share every aspect of their lives together. As their lives evolve, their bond remains the only constant… but is there more to their friendship than meets the eye? My Amanda is out on 15 July. You can stream it via Netflix. Never Have I Ever: Season 2

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is back for a second season of Never Have I Ever.

In the much-anticipated second season of the coming-of-age comedy, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, all while navigating a series of new and exciting romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever: Season 2 is out on 15 July. You can stream it via Netflix. Resort To Love In this summer slushy of a romcom, aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. And… well, you can probably guess what happens next, can’t you? Resort To Love is out on 29 July. You can stream it via Netflix. A Perfect Fit

A Perfect Fit is the first Netflix Original film from Indonesia.

The first Netflix Original film from Indonesia, A Perfect Fit sees sparks fly when Saski (Nadya Arina), a fashion blogger in Bali, meets Rio (Refal Hadi) a gifted shoemaker, while looking for the “perfect fit.” It’s a meeting, though, that soon leads her to question her commitment to her fiancé… A Perfect Fit is out on 15 July. You can stream it via Netflix. Modern Love: Season 2 Inspired by The New York Times column of the same name, this anthology series is made up of eight 30-minute episodes, each of which spins a tale of love, loss and heartbreak. Throw in the fact that Kit Harrington, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Anna Paquin, Dominique Fishback, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Miranda Richardson and Minnie Driver are all confirmed to star, and you have a surefire recipe for romantic success. Modern Love: Season 2 is out on 13 August. You can stream it via Amazon Prime Video. The Kissing Booth 3

It’s the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi), or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney). Either way, someone’s heart is getting broken… but whose? The Kissing Booth 3 is out on 11 August. You can stream it via Netflix. He’s All That He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That, with a twist. Because, in this contemporary retelling, we follow an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king. He’s All That is out on 27 August. You can stream it via Netflix.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy