Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth have made a movie together. That’s probably all the information you need to be convinced to go and watch it, but we’ll go ahead and give you some more details anyway. Tucci (who we know and love for his roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia and The Hunger Games) stars alongside Firth (of course, best known for Bridget Jones’s Diary, Pride & Prejudice and The King’s Speech) in new heartbreaking romantic drama, Supernova.

Here’s everything we know about the film.

What is Supernova about? Supernova is a modern love story about Sam (Firth) and Tusker (Tucci), partners of 20 years who travel around England in an RV to visit old friends and places from their past. The trip comes after Tusker’s early-onset dementia diagnosis. As they travel around, their relationship is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of dementia. Watch the trailer for Supernova

As you can see, the two Hollywood legends give charming and heartbreaking performances. The autumnal locations are also incredible, giving a beautiful backdrop to a powerful story about love and loss. When is Supernova out? The UK premiere is planned to take place at the BFI London Film Festival on 11 October, and the film is set to be in cinemas from 27 November.

