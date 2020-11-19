If you ever needed proof that not all dramas are created equal, we’ve found it.

Apple TV+’s new “genre-bending” film Swan Song – which will see Oscar-award winning actor Mahershala Ali star and produce – has just cast Awkwafina to star aside none other than James Bond actor Naomie Harris, and it’s safe to say we’re very excited.

The film, which was first announced back in February of this year, will see the three award-winning actors join forces with director Benjamin Cleary, who won an Oscar in the live-action short category in 2016 for his film Stutterer and has written the screenplay for Swan Song.