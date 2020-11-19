Swan Song: Awkwafina and Naomie Harris are joining forces for a “genre-bending” drama on Apple TV+
- Lauren Geall
Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina has joined the cast of Swan Song, an Apple TV+ drama film starring Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali. Here’s everything we know so far.
If you ever needed proof that not all dramas are created equal, we’ve found it.
Apple TV+’s new “genre-bending” film Swan Song – which will see Oscar-award winning actor Mahershala Ali star and produce – has just cast Awkwafina to star aside none other than James Bond actor Naomie Harris, and it’s safe to say we’re very excited.
The film, which was first announced back in February of this year, will see the three award-winning actors join forces with director Benjamin Cleary, who won an Oscar in the live-action short category in 2016 for his film Stutterer and has written the screenplay for Swan Song.
Although we don’t know much more about the film so far, we do have some idea of what we can expect from the plot.
As per Variety, the film – which is set in the near future – explores “how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love”. Sounds pretty high stakes, right?
The film’s title, Swan Song, also gives us a clue of what to expect. The term ‘swan song’ is often used to describe a final performance, gesture or act before someone’s retirement (or death, this is a drama after all), so chances are the film will be pretty emotionally charged.
In joining the cast, Awkwafina will take on the role of Kate, described as the “close friend and confidant” of Ali’s character Cameron. Harris, who previously starred alongside Ali in Moonlight, will play Poppy, Cameron’s wife and “true soulmate”.
Swan Song will be produced by Apple Studios, Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio, with Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin producing on behalf of Anonymous. Jonathan King will produce on behalf of Concordia, alongside Ali and his production company, Know Wonder.
Speaking about the film when it was first announced, Cleary said that making the film alongside Ali was “an absolute dream”.
“I’ve been developing Swan Song for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision,” he told Variety at the time. “Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special.”
We don’t yet know when the film will be released, but Apple has confirmed that the film will receive a theatrical release in addition to appearing on its streaming service.
With that being said, even though we may have to wait a while to hear more about what’s to come from Swan Song, we’re already pretty excited to see Ali, Harris and Awkwafina join forces for this “genre-bending” story.
For now, we’ll be waiting patiently to find out more about what’s to come from Swan Song. Stay tuned.
