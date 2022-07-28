Tár, a new release from acclaimed filmmaker Todd Field, is set in the highbrow world of classical music. It stars Blanchett as a fictional orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár, who, according to the official synopsis, is the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra and considered one of the greatest living composers and conductors of her time.

Other big names including Mark Strong, Julian Glover and Nina Hoss will star in the feature, which is particularly exciting as it’s the first time in 16 years that Oscar-winning director Field has released a film. Fittingly, the music comes courtesy of Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer who won an Oscar for her original score for Joker in 2020.