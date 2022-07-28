Tár: Cate Blanchett plays a genius composer and conductor in her latest feature film
Alex Sims
Could female success and ambition be at the centre of Cate Blanchett’s new feature film Tár?
In the past three years alone, we’ve seen Cate Blanchett shapeshift into an agoraphobic architect on the edge in Where’d You Go, Bernadette, a peroxide-blonde psychoanalyst in Nightmare Alley and an unnervingly eerie cable news host in Don’t Look Up. Now she’s back again for another impressive on-screen outing.
Tár, a new release from acclaimed filmmaker Todd Field, is set in the highbrow world of classical music. It stars Blanchett as a fictional orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár, who, according to the official synopsis, is the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra and considered one of the greatest living composers and conductors of her time.
Other big names including Mark Strong, Julian Glover and Nina Hoss will star in the feature, which is particularly exciting as it’s the first time in 16 years that Oscar-winning director Field has released a film. Fittingly, the music comes courtesy of Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer who won an Oscar for her original score for Joker in 2020.
Due to be released in cinemas on 7 October, only a few cryptic details about the film have been revealed. We know it will follow Tár around her home town of Berlin as she readies herself for the recording of her latest symphony, and a newly released trailer shows Tár staring vacantly in a green-grey blouse with smoke curling from her mouth.
An ominous voice-over booms: “True power requires camouflage and if you want to don this mask, dance this mask, you must sublimate yourself and your identity. You must, in fact, stand in front of the public and god and obliterate,” before cutting to Tár energetically conducting her orchestra on stage.
Could the film be an interesting take on female success? An analysis of feminine ambition, which can often prove uncomfortable in a patriarchal world? We’re yet to find out.
But, we’re certainly intrigued by the strong feminist streak that seems to run through the centre of this release. Plus, the fact that Field’s previous films, Little Children and In The Bedroom, have eight oscar nominations between them means we’ll certainly be adding this to our watch list.
