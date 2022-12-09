Taylor Swift is making her directorial debut in an exciting new feature film
Prepare to meet your new favourite director: Taylor Swift is making her directorial debut in a Searchlight Pictures feature film.
Taylor Swift: one of the world’s most successful musicians, the queen of the breakup ballad… and, now, a feature film director.
You read that right. After recently becoming the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man, the 11-time Grammy winner will officially make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures.
According to Variety, the singer, songwriter and director has penned an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind the likes of Nomadland and The Shape of Water.
It’s still early days, of course, so key details like a plot and casting, are being kept under wraps. But that hasn’t quelled any of the excitement for millions of Swift fans online.
And they’re not the only ones thrilled at the announcement.
“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield of the news.
Swift has already collected some directorial credentials. The 14-minute production of fan-favourite All Too Well: The Short Film, which she wrote and directed, screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.
She has also acted on screen, appearing in Valentine’s Day, and has had brief roles in New Girl and Cats. In October, Swift released Midnights, her 10th studio album.
Images: Getty