In some very exciting Swiftie news, it just been announced that Taylor Swift will be starring in a film alongside some very bog Hollywood names. Here’s everything we know about it so far.
Who remembers Taylor Swift’s turn in Cats? Admittedly, the film didn’t exactly get a very good rep. But it showed Swifties that the Grammy-winning singer has got her eyes set on the movie world. And this wasn’t her first turn on the screen; she has also starred in The Lorax, The Giver, New Girl and… CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (rogue, but OK sure!)
That’s why fans will be very excited to hear about her next film plans, which involve Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Saldana.
Yep, Variety has confirmed that Swift is joining the cast of a film being made by David O. Russell (the director behind American Hustle, Joy and Silver Linings Playbook).
The title of the film and plot details haven’t been shared yet, but we do know that it will be released by Disney’s 20th Century Studios.
Along with Swift, Robbie, Taylor-Joy and Saldana, big names in the cast include Christian Bale, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, and Michael Shannon.
Not a bad line-up, right?
Swift isn’t the only pop singer switching to the big screen at the moment.
Harry Styles has just finished filming for Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling.
Lady Gaga is also set to star in the upcoming House Of Gucci, based on the true story of the murder of fashion founder Guccio Gucci’s grandson, Maurizio Gucci.
And Ariana Grande joins the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence on this year’s Don’t Look Up.
We’ll keep you updated with details as and when they come.
Images: Getty, Beth Garrabrant
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…