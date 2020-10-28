Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion and Sam Heughan will star in a new romantic drama called Text For You. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.
Outlander fans are currently surviving what we call the “Droughtlander” – the long months in between seasons where we are left with only our memories of Claire and Jamie Fraser. But the hit series’ stars, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, have been sharing news to lift fans’ hearts in the run-up to filming season six (which is currently delayed because of coronavirus).
During lockdown, the two actors took part in a special episode where they discussed their favourite moments and answered fan questions. Heughan has also announced his new documentary, Men In Kilts, which sees him travelling around Scotland with co-star Graham McTavish. And Balfe just shared the news that the final episode of season five, Never My Love, has won the Women’s Image Award for tackling Claire’s rape storyline.
Now, Heughan has updated fans with his next film project – and it sounds so exciting.
You may also like
Outlander season 5 finale: we need to talk about that brutal scene
Heughan is set to star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion in the romantic drama, Text For You. (Yep, that’s music icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Dion.)
As per Deadline: “The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel”.
Explaining the plot, the website reports: “It’s about a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind.”
It adds that in the remake: “The music and influence of Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again”.
Heughan retweeted Chopra’s tweet about the news, adding a GIF of Dion and writing: “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!”
And after sharing the news in an Instagram post, Balfe commented: “CELINE and Priyanka… simmer down now! Congratulations!”
We might have a while to wait for Text For You to hit our screens. Filming has yet to start and the pandemic will no-doubt cause delays.
In the meantime, you can catch Chopra in Netflix’s adaptation of Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger. You can also catch up with all Outlander seasons on Amazon Prime Video. And you can always listen to Celine Dion’s discography on Spotify while belting your heart out.
Images: Getty
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…