Now, Heughan has updated fans with his next film project – and it sounds so exciting.

Heughan is set to star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion in the romantic drama, Text For You. (Yep, that’s music icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Dion.) As per Deadline: “The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel”.

Music legend Celine Dione is set to provide the music for Text For You.

Explaining the plot, the website reports: “It’s about a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiancé, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind.” It adds that in the remake: “The music and influence of Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again”.

Heughan retweeted Chopra’s tweet about the news, adding a GIF of Dion and writing: “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!” And after sharing the news in an Instagram post, Balfe commented: “CELINE and Priyanka… simmer down now! Congratulations!”

We might have a while to wait for Text For You to hit our screens. Filming has yet to start and the pandemic will no-doubt cause delays. In the meantime, you can catch Chopra in Netflix’s adaptation of Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger. You can also catch up with all Outlander seasons on Amazon Prime Video. And you can always listen to Celine Dion’s discography on Spotify while belting your heart out.

