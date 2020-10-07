Sick of seeing women underrepresented in Hollywood, Jessica Chastain has teamed up with Dark Phoenix writer and director Simon Kinberg for a new, female-led spy thriller. And, yeah, you better believe that The 355 looks incredible. What’s the plot of The 355? CIA agent Mason ‘Mace’ Brown (Chastain), MI6 ally and computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz), and German agent Marie (Diane Kruger) are four very different women, with one key thing in common: they are all brilliant international spies at the top of their game.

It makes sense, then, that they decide to join forces when brewing conflicts threaten an incident that could send WW3-style shockwaves through the world. Cue the quartet setting aside their rivalries to form a faction, code-named “355” after the first woman spy in the American Revolution. But who is the mysterious woman (Fan Bingbing) tracking their every move? And is she friend… or foe?

Is there a trailer for The 355? Not only is there a trailer, but it’s the sort of pulse-pounding affair that leaves viewers desperate for more. Check it out:

Who makes up the cast of The 355? As well as Chastain, Nyong’o, Krueger, Cruz, and Bingbing, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez also co-star. What are people saying about The 355? Judging by Twitter, the world (ignoring all the misogynists bleating about “reverse sexism” and “Mary Sue characters,” obviously) is very excited about this movie. “Holy crap! That cast! I don’t even know what this is about but I know I would watch these powerhouses kill it!” tweeted one person in excitement.

“OK, I’m in love and VERY interested,” added another. “Jessica Chastain, I fucking love you, thank you for this!” said one more. And another tweeted: “This looks phenomenal for a January movie! The action sequences are like James Bond-level! Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyongo, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, and Diane Kruger in such a badass female spy team movie! “Reminds me of Charlie’s Angels mixed with Ocean’s 8! This looks epic af!!”

However, there was some controversy around Cruz’s casting. “Why is Penelope Cruz (a Spaniard) playing a Colombian woman?” asked one confused social media user. “You know the problem here, right? There are hundreds of successful, talented Colombian actresses, and you chose a Spanish actress to fake a Colombian accent? Great inclusivity, but you can do better,” tweeted another.

When will The 355 be in cinemas? The 355 is expected to arrive in UK cinemas in early 2021.

