Just when we didn’t think that we could get any more excited for film announcements, the stars align to give us a movie jampacked with stellar acting talent and a juicy plotline. We know we already have predicted upcoming box office hits like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Oppenheimer to get excited about but hold the phone because this new film sounds right up our street. In a big way, may we add.

The Bikeriders already had us sold when we learnt that Jeff Nichols, the American film director behind Loving and Mud, was at its helm but now, the leading cast has been announced and we can’t quite contain the excitement. Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler have been confirmed as the leading ensemble for the new film, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

Jodie Comer has joined the cast of The Bikeriders.

According to Deadline, the film is an original story set in the 1960s and follows the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life. It’s understood that Nichols has been putting the project together since the spring, when he brought the script to the market and began meeting with talent. And it wasn’t long before big names began reaching out to discuss his new project. Can we imagine Comer as a fierce female lead in a motorcycle club? Easily. Aside from being fan-favourite Villanelle in Killing Eve, we’ve recently enjoyed Comer in National Theatre’s Prima Facie, which has been showing at select UK cinemas.

We also have The End We Start From to look forward to, which is an upcoming thriller with Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch. And lest we forget her upcoming HBO series all about sex therapy.

Tom Hardy is also leading the ensemble cast of The Bikeriders, alongside Comer and Butler.

As for Butler, if his recent appearance in Baz Luhrmann’s box office biopic hit Elvis is anything to go by, we know he’ll be delivering one hell of a performance. But it’s also Hardy’s involvement in The Bikeriders that will likely garner much attention, not least because he hasn’t been seen in a gritty film role since his stint as the well-known American gangster in 2020’s Al Capone. Of course, we’ve also been over the moon about the news that BBC One’s Taboo will finally be making its series return, but for now, we’ll remain excited to see the trio in – what we’re expecting – will be a leather jacket-clad endearing hit of a film.

Austin Butler has been making waves in new biopic film Elvis but has now joined the cast of The Bikeriders.

As of now, details about The Bikeriders are being kept under wraps. But what we do know is that the book it’s based on explores firsthand the stories and characters of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club. It’s described as an “authentic, personal, and uncompromising” read, mainly due to Lyon’s depiction of individuals on the outskirts of society, which offers a gritty (yet humanistic) view that subverts the commercialised image of America. Talk about intriguing, right? We’re already excited for the film but will, of course, update you on the release date, plot details and further casting announcements once we know more. Watch this space.

