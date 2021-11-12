It’s no exaggeration to say that over the course of the past eighteen months, our obsession with detective dramas has hit an all-time high. In search of entertainment that would pull our minds away from our real-life dystopia, we went deep into crime-busting shows that would reel us in and keep us hooked on the million dollar question: whodunnit?

Of course, while we’re hoovering up every thrilling podcast, book or TV show we can get our hands on, we’re always looking ahead to our next crime-fighting fix. It’s with serendipitous timing, then, that we learned of a new big-screen adaptation of the cult 60s spy TV series The Champions. If you’re in agreement that Cate Blanchett is quite literally the perfect actor to don a beehive, camel coat and play a secret agent, then read ahead of everything you need to know about the forthcoming film, including the plot, cast and release date.

What is the plot of The Champions?

The film adaptation of The Champions is based on the original British TV series which aired 30 episodes on ITV from 1968-69. In the show, three agents fight crime for a United Nations intelligence organisation in Switzerland known as Nemesis. When their plane crashes in the Himalayas, the agents are rescued by a mysterious lost tribe secretly living in the Tibetan mountains who grant them superhuman abilities, including telepathy, precognition and Olympian-levels of strength. When they return to their missions, they must learn to master their new powers to fight villains who are threatening peace around the world, becoming Champions of Law, Order, and Justice.

The Champions: Cate Blanchett will star in the forthcoming feature adaptation of ITV's 60s TV series

Who is in the cast of The Champions?

Although the original UK series starred William Gaunt, Stuart Damon and Alexandra Bastedo as the crime-fighting agents, it looks as though the new film will revolve around a spy duo. Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett will star alongside Emmy-winning actor Ben Stiller, who is also set to direct and produce the adaptation. “‘Champions’ is a long-forgotten gem that will excite a new generation in the same strange and magnificent way that the original series spoke to us,” Blanchett said in a statement to Deadline. “I’ve long wanted to work with Ben - the director and the actor. He is one of the most engaged and versatile directors working today. Anyone who can make both Zoolander and Escape At Dannemora is a creative force to be reckoned with.” Stiller added: “I’m a huge fan of Cate’s for a very long time. I’m hoping this project will help people to finally take her seriously as an actress.”

The Champions: Ben Stiller will star in the forthcoming feature adaptation of ITV's 60s TV series

Is there a release date for The Champions?

Not yet - but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know.