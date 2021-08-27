Apple TV+ has a treat for fans of the dark and disturbing: they’re adapting Victor Lavelle’s best-selling novel The Changeling for our screens.
First published in 2017, The Changeling was one of the New York Times Book Review’s 100 Notable Books of the year, and since then it has won a bevy of horror awards and the World Fantasy Award.
LaKeith Stanfield (of Atlanta, Get Out and Judas and The Black Messiah fame) will play Apollo Kagwa, an antiquarian book dealer in the horror, described as “a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”
Sounds eerie.
What’s the plot of The Changeling?
As Deadline reports, in LaVelle’s book, when Apollo and Emma have their baby, Brian, it feels like both a reward and a challenge for the new dad. Apollo, the son of a single mother, had been scraping by as a bookseller who hunts estate and garage sales for rare first editions, so even the unusual circumstance of Brian’s birth (on a stalled subway train) seems like a blessing, as does the way Apollo stumbles across a first edition of To Kill a Mockingbird (inscribed by Harper Lee to Truman Capote, no less) shortly thereafter. But after some young-parent squabbles and inexplicable images on their smartphones foreshadow trouble, the story turns nightmarish.
We don’t know yet how closely the series will mirror the book, but we’re already excited to see where the producers take it.
Who else will star in The Changeling?
No further casting announcements have been made, including who will play opposite Stanfield as Apollo’s wife, Emma.
However, we do know that Kelly Marcel, best known for the Venom films and Disney’s Cruella, will adapt and write the Apple TV+ show, while Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Queen & Slim) will direct and executive produce.
Is there a trailer for The Changeling?
Production hasn’t started yet, so we may have to wait a while for our first look. But we’re more than sure it’ll be worth it.
When can we watch The Changeling?
Sadly, there is no expected release date as of yet, but we’ll be sure to share any updates as and when we get them.
