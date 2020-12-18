You may also like 13 books you need to add to your reading list before they come to the screen

As reported in Variety this week, Lopez will produce and star as an FBI agent in the feature film for the streaming platform. Here’s everything we know about it so far. What is Netflix’s The Cipher about? The movie will be based on Maldonado’s book, which was released in November earlier this year. The synopsis reads: “FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera escaped a serial killer’s trap at sixteen. Years later, when she’s jumped in a Virginia park, a video of the attack goes viral. Legions of new fans are not the only ones impressed with her fighting skills. The man who abducted her 11 years ago is watching. Determined to reclaim his lost prize, he commits a grisly murder designed to pull her into the investigation… but his games are just beginning. And he’s using the internet to invite the public to play along.”

Jennifer Lopez will star in Netflix's adaptation of Isabella Maldonado’s bestselling novel The Cipher.

It continues: “His coded riddles may have made him a depraved social media superstar – an enigmatic cyber-ghost dubbed ‘the Cipher’ – but to Nina he’s a monster who preys on the vulnerable. Partnered with the FBI’s preeminent mind hunter, Dr. Jeffrey Wade, who is haunted by his own past, Nina tracks the predator across the country. Clue by clue, victim by victim, Nina races to stop a deadly killer while the world watches.” Sounds like it would make a gripping watch on the screen, right?

You may also like JLo Beauty: everything you need to know about Jennifer Lopez’s skincare line

Lopez will play the lead role of FBI agent Nina, but it is not yet known who will be joining her in the cast. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who worked with Lopez on last year’s hit Hustlers, will also be co-producing alongside the star. This isn’t the only highly-anticipated production Lopez has in the pipeline. She will be returning to the big screen in Marry Me, the tale of a pop star who spontaneously weds a fan during an arena performance; The Godmother, a look at the rise and fall of the late drug lord Griselda Blanco; and Shotgun Wedding, about a couple whose destination wedding is highjacked by criminals. And we can’t wait to see all of them.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy