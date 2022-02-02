And now, the movie is being adapted again – this time as a musical film and Taraji P Henson has been confirmed to lead the cast as Shug Avery, according to Variety.

Taraji P Henson will star as Shug Avery in the new The Color Purple musical film.

The new Warner Bros. movie will be directed by Blitz Bazawule, who is best known for his work on Beyoncé’s Black Is King and The Burial Of Kojo. But the big behind-the-scenes names don’t stop there – Oprah Winfrey, who made her feature acting debut in the 1985 film as Sofia, will be producing the new movie alongside Steven Spielberg.

Oprah Winfrey will produce The Color Purple's new musical adaptation.

The original Spielberg film followed the story of Celie Harris (Goldberg), a young African-American girl who encounters and attempts to overcome major issues that plague her life. As well as experiencing domestic violence, racism, sexism and incest, Celie’s life is transformed as she discovers her self-worth with the help of two friends, Sofia (Winfrey) and Shug Avery (Margaret Avery). The stage musical follows the same premise – and even starred singer and actor Jennifer Hudson – so it’s likely that the new film will contain much of the same plotlines, alongside some brilliant new songs.

Golden Globe-winning Henson announced the exciting cast announcement on her Instagram and wrote: “That’s Shug Avery to you. I am beyond THRILLED to share this news with you I’ve been dying to tell y’all!!! I’m so honored to play this iconic role and I can’t wait to share more, very soon !! Catch yours truly in Blitz Bazawule’s #TheColorPurple next year ” Stars such as Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer were quick to comment with their congratulations and it’s safe to say that the world is excited for a new spin on the classic movie.

H.E.R will also be joining the cast of the new The Color Purple film.

As well as Henson, cast members also include Corey Hawkins (In The Heights, Straight Outta Compton) and Oscar and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. Hawkins will be playing Harpo (originally played by Willard Pugh in the 1985 film), while H.E.R. has been cast as Squeak (previously played by Rae Dawn Chong). While further casting announcements and a release date are yet to be confirmed, we’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more.

