Rachel Brosnahan is best-known for her award-winning comedy role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She of course plays the bright and breezy 50s-housewife-turned-stand-up-comic Midge, who loves pink dresses, observational and witty one-liners and, ultimately, making people laugh. But the actor recently took a totally different turn in retro thriller, I’m Your Woman. And she’s about to star in another tense production, The Courier, which she has just shared first-look photos of.

You may also like Amazon’s I’m Your Woman: Rachel Brosnahan is unrecognisable in this tense new thriller

The Courier, which was originally called Ironbank, premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival. Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose, Sherlock) and Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Judy) also star alongside Brosnahan. Set in the early 60s during the Cold War, The Courier tells the true story of British businessman Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch) who, at the request of MI6, ends up playing a pivotal role in trying to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis. Brosnahan is CIA official Emily Donovan, who helps hatch the plan to use a businessman as a cover. And Buckley plays Wynne’s wife, Sheila.

Brosnahan has shared photos of the movie on her Instagram, captioning them: “So excited to finally be able to share a first look at The Courier! Coming to a screen near you 19 March.” The film looks tense, stylish and gripping – all the ingredients needed for a period drama that gets you thinking.

You may also like Rachel Brosnahan shares how she tackles those constant feelings of failure

Both largely positive reviews in Variety and The Guardian suggest that the film might have been more suitable as a television production. But, considering that it will likely go to video-on-demand thanks to the pandemic (details are yet to be confirmed), maybe that’s no bad thing. And with the release date only a couple of months away, we don’t have too long to wait to watch it.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy