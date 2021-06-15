Let’s be honest, we never need an excuse to quote Miranda Priestly’s zingers (“By all means, move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me…”), or to cancel Friday night plans in favour of staying in with a glass of wine to watch TDWP for the 100th time. It’s one of those films that will forever retain its place in the zeitgeist. But that’s not to say the film is without its outdated problems. In fact, a lot of the scenes probably wouldn’t make the cut today.

Take the obsession and remarks about Andy’s dress size, for example – not cool. There’s also the toxic work culture she is expected to thrive in – hello burnout! And then, there’s Andy’s boyfriend Nate – one of film’s most hated ‘nice guys’.