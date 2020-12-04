The Grinch (or, to use its full title, How the Grinch Stole Christmas) has long been a festive film favourite of ours.

Whether you prefer Jim Carrey or Benedict Cumberbatch in the leading role, both the 2000 and 2018 adaptations of Dr Seuss’ tale see the grumpy green meanie living in solitude on Mount Crumpit, just outside Whoville. He hates the townsfolk below, he revels in living off their trash, and he despises Christmas. Big time.