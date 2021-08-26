From hygge to pyt to those oh-so-delicious pastries, we have a lot to thank the Danes for. Perhaps one of our favourite Danish imports, though, is the steady stream of Nordic noir, which has completely transformed the film and TV landscape (for the better!) with its bleakest of the bleak tales about bloodily brutal crimes.

Back in 2018, fans of the genre fell hard for Den Skyldige, aka Denmark’s submission to the Foreign Language Film Award of the 91st Oscars. Every bit as tense as it was gritty, the incredibly dark tale of an alarm dispatcher’s desperate attempt to track down a kidnapped woman left many of us clutching our armchairs for dear life, almost forgetting to breathe as the action unfolded before us. Watch the trailer for Den Skyldige below:

Unsurprisingly, the film proved a hit, with a mindblowing 98% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Is it any wonder, then, that Netflix has decided to give Den Skyldige an all-star Hollywood remake – and that it will be landing on the streaming platform this autumn? Here’s what you need to know about The Guilty. What’s the plot of The Guilty? Much like the original Danish language film, Netflix’s The Guilty is set over the course of a single morning in a claustrophobic 911 dispatch call centre.

You may also like Scandi crime dramas: 19 deliciously dark Nordic noir series to stream on Netflix

There, we join call operator Joe Baylor. He doesn’t usually work in this department, and he is already tired by the constantly ringing phones – particularly as so many of the people on the other end don’t really seem to have any idea what actually warrants a real ‘emergency’. He’s barely concentrating, then, when he answers the phone to a young woman. She sounds terrified. And, as he talks to her, it quickly becomes apparent that she is in grave danger.

The Guilty promises to be a thrilling ride from start to finish.

Joe, in a desperate bid to save her life, begins breaking every rule in the call operator’s handbook. As the hours speed by, though, he soon realises that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Who stars in The Guilty? Jake Gyllenhaal takes the lead in this drama as troubled operator Joe Baylor, and he is joined by the likes of Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Bill Burr, Christina Vidal, Gillian Zinser, Peter Sarsgaard, Becky Wu, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and many more. As you might expect, though, some of these famous faces will never appear on screen, as we never leave the 911 dispatch call centre. You’ll have to listen extra hard, then, for their voices on the end of the phone. What are people saying about The Guilty? With a script by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, the film has been produced by Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The Guilty is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to

“I couldn’t be more excited to work with Antoine again,” says Gyllenhaal of the partnership. “Our time together on Southpaw was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again. “The Guilty is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to.” When will The Guilty become available for streaming? The Guilty will be available to stream on Netflix from 1 October, which means we’ll be getting the spookiest month of all off to a suitably spine-tingling start.

You may also like The Chestnut Man: we’re already obsessed with Netflix’s new Nordic noir series

In the meantime, you can watch the original Den Skyldige on Amazon Prime Video for the princely sum of 99p. If you decide to do so, though, we urge you to ensure you’re a) not alone and b) all the lights are on… Trust us.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy