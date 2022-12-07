The internet was abound with rumours of an upcoming sequel to The Holiday this week. And understandably so, when you consider that one major news outlet (who shall remain unnamed, but it rhymes with The Fail) published a story claiming that The Holiday 2 was to begin filming in 2023. Everyone was over the moon, obviously. Because everyone with any love for the most wonderful time of the year is firmly in agreement that The Holiday – starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black – is one of the greatest festive films of all time. If only for Mr Napkin-Head. Sadly, though, filmmaker Nancy Meyers herself has taken to Instagram to dismiss all of the rumours as simply that: rumours.

“Sorry, but it’s not true,” she said.

Everyone was disappointed, this writer included. Because, let’s face it, if there’s one romcom that needs a sequel, it’s The Holiday – largely because we’ve been left with so many loose ends. To that end, then, here are the burning questions we’d love Meyers & Co to answer if they ever do decide to give us The Holiday 2. How did the long-distance thing work out for them all? When we last saw Iris, Amanda, Graham and Miles, they were dancing happily around Graham’s quintessentially Surrey living room (read: mega posh) on New Year’s Eve without a care in the world. We had so many cares, though, as we knew that one half of each couple was based in the US.

So, how did they attack their long-distance relationships? Did Amanda and Graham coordinate work trips, maybe? Did Iris convince Miles to move to London and record his music here? What did they do with Graham’s kids during all these lengthy trips overseas? And how the hell did they all cope during lockdown? … like, did they all swap houses permanently? When I was a naive young thing, I used to think that maybe Amanda and Iris could just switch houses permanently. Surely that was the easiest solution to their transatlantic romance problems, eh? But, now I’m older (and allegedly wiser), I can’t help but think that there are more than a few flaws in this plan. Such as the studio that Amanda had built into the basement of her palatial home; she’d need that, wouldn’t she? And all her contacts are probably based in Hollywood. And then there’s Iris, who…

Well, that brings me to my next question. What is Iris’s job title? Oh sure, we know she works at The Telegraph, but doing what? It’s either something very important or something very unimportant, based on the fact that she’s filing copy during the annual office Christmas party… What happened to Arthur? Iris befriended adorable filmmaker Arthur (Eli Wallach) while she was holidaying in LA, and the two came to really rely on one another. You can’t tell me they just never spoke again, ever?

… and how about Jasper? Everyone hates Jasper Bloom (Rufus Sewell) because he’s literally the worst, but we’d love to see how he copes in January when Iris storms into the office, happy, confident and absolutely unwilling to take any of his bullshit henceforth.

It’s giving us ‘Bridget Jones telling Daniel Cleaver she’d rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein’s bottom’ vibes, which are our favourite kind of vibes. … and did everyone just (whisper it) break up? This writer’s mum has solemnly informed her that she doubts these fledgling festive romances would have survived. That Miles and Iris only had their broken hearts in common, really. That Amanda would never want to give up her glamorous Hollywood lifestyle for a soggier one in the UK. That love is dead, essentially, which is too much for our souls to take, quite frankly. Those semi-orphaned girls can’t take any more heartbreak. Meyers, I need a sequel solely so I can prove her wrong, OK?

