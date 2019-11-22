4. Is the silent gardener pruning Amanda’s rose-bushes (not a euphemism) going to be the only person of colour we see during the film? Really?

5. Is that…? It is Baby John Krasinski living in Amanda’s basement! What a difference a beard, a haircut and a short passage of time can make.

6. It seems Amanda and Iris organised their home swap in a day. As in, less than 24 hours. Forget booking flights and annual leave from work, I’m more concerned that both women only need a few hours to ensure their house is in good enough shape to leave a stranger there, ALONE, for two weeks. This is the most unrealistic thing about this film.

7. It’s snowing in England. And that snow is so thin on the ground that it would melt if anyone walked on it, so I’m not sure how it’s holding out against that heavy chauffeured hire car.

8. Did Amanda really just drive home after downing a bottle of wine in a village shop? Really?

9. The timeline of this film is completely off, and it’s annoying me to the point where I am completely distracted. The break up, the travel and Amanda’s first day in Surrey have all taken place in the space of about 10 hours. Scratch what I said before, this is the most unrealistic thing about this film.