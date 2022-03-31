In the world of thrillers and hard-hitting dramas, we’re often bowled over by the ones that ring far too close to home. The beauty of a good thriller is, arguably, how realistic they can be. That’s part of the reason why The Handmaid’s Tale was such a hit with dystopia lovers and why we’re counting down the days till we can see The Lost Daughter’s Jessie Buckley in Men, the dark, extended metaphor of a film that’s set to put misogyny front and centre on the big screen.

The latest thriller announcement that’s got us excited, though, is The Kitchen. You’ll be forgiven for thinking it’s a restaurant thriller much like recent smash-hit film Boiling Point but it’s far from it.

Kane Robinson stars as Sully in Netflix's Top Boy.

The UK dystopian thriller will hone in on the dark – and very poignant – theme of the wealth gap. The synopsis, according to Deadline, reads: “The [film] is set in London, 2044, a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city. “The story follows Izi, a resident of who is desperately trying to find a way out, and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family, as they battle to survive.”

Daniel Kaluuya will be co-writing and producing The Kitchen for Netflix.

The film will be co-written and produced by Daniel Kaluuya and it’s safe to say that the British actor has his fair share of experience when it comes to mind-bending movies. As well as wowing us (and freaking us out) in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, he captivated us in Queen & Slim alongside Jodie Turner-Smith and will be starring in upcoming Peele horror Nope with Keke Palmer.

Set to star in the thriller is also Kane Robinson (Kano), who has recently made his small screen return in gritty Netflix series Top Boy. He’s set to front the cast alongside newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman.

Kibwe Tavares, who executive produced BBC One’s Noughts & Crosses, will also be making his feature-directing debut with The Kitchen. While a release date and further casting announcements are yet to be made, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more. Watch this space for updates.

