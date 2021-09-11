Our excitement for Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake has been building ever since the early stages of production were first announced way back in 2017. Since then, we’ve been treated to a slow trickle of casting announcements, which experienced some backlash after singer Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in 2019. We’d been secretly hoping that the studio would give another update soon and now our wish has been granted: we have an official release date.

You may also like The Little Mermaid live action remake: Halle Bailey responds to #NotMyAriel backlash

But, poor unfortunate souls, it isn’t going to be any time soon… Disney has confirmed that we’ll have to wait until 26 May 2023 to see Ariel on the big screen. As Digital Spy reports, the film, which was shot in both London and Sardinia, wrapped in July 2021, but it did suffer from delays due to the pandemic pushing production back.

Our jaws almost hit the floor back in July, when Bailey shared a first look of her taking on the iconic character, posting a mesmerising photo of herself lounging in the water as the sun sets over the sea to Instagram.

The picture seemed to hint that the remake had opted for a more paired-back Ariel than the animation. Instead, Bailey wore her natural hair and neutral tones in place of fiery red locks and vibrant green tail, gushing in the image’s caption: “I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory…it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end.” “This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be.”

Alongside Bailey, the movie will also feature Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton while Daveed Diggs will voice Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay will be the voice of Ariel’s fish friend Flounder and Awkwafina will bring to life a gender-swapped Scuttle. Additional cast members include Jude Akuwudike as Grimsby, Eric’s loyal majordomo, and The Undoing’s Noma Dumezweni as Carlotta, the Prince’s kind housekeeper.

You may also like The definitive feminist ranking of every single Disney princess

Melissa McCarthy will play sea witch Ursula in the remake

As for the all-important Disney songs, it’s great news for Hamilton fans. Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is confirmed to have worked on the movie with the original composer Alan Menken, and previously revealed that he had written four new songs for the live-action remake. The remake will also include some other key differences to the 1989 original animation, such as a storyline that showed King Triton and Ursula as siblings. Evil aunt Ursula and her poor unfortunate niece? That’s a dynamic we can’t wait to see play out on screen.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is behind the music for the film

The Little Mermaid will be released in cinemas on 26 May 2023.



Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy