Talk to anyone who watched Sky’s The Undoing at the end of last year and they’re bound to mention Noma Dumezweni.

The British actor – who originated the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on London’s West End – became known as the breakout star of the show for her performance as no-nonsense defence lawyer Haley Fitzgerald.

With that being said, fans of the show have been waiting patiently to find out what Dumezweni was going to do next – and now we finally have details.