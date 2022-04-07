As we sat down to chat all things The Lost City-related, it’s clear to see that the film provided some light-hearted relief when it was most needed. Bullock beams as she tells me: “It was such a relief to be around another human being that wasn’t my family that I just loved every single minute.”

But her pre-filming process was one that was filmed with nerves. She says: “Well, having produced it as well years before, every day was a panic. But once the cameras were rolling and you were in the scene, I took such great pleasure in just laughing at everyone. More time was wasted laughing actually.”

For both actors, their time recently has been preoccupied with hard-hitting content. Although we last saw Radcliffe in the eagerly anticipated Harry Potter reunion special, his 2020 film Escape From Pretoria was a harrowing exploration of South African political prisons. Similarly, Bullock captivated us all in post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

It’s the change in genre and filming The Lost City that’s really cemented Radcliffe’s love for comedies, he reveals and says shooting this film was simply “great”. “It’s so nice to come to work when you know your express mission is just to create joy in other people down the line,” he says. “So yeah, I have to force myself to not just do comedies all the time because it’s so much fun.”