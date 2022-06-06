If you’re not a horror fan then this news may displease you but we honestly think that horror films and television shows are having a bit of a moment right now. From The Midwich Cuckoos recently keeping us up at night to BBC’s new Red Rose and also ferociously counting down the days till Yellowjackets season two, it seems like horror fans are living their best lives at the moment.

The Menu is the latest intriguing movie to join the canon of new horror-related releases and trust us, it looks like an excellent one. Not only does it have Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes leading the cast but it also blends themes we never thought could work on the big screen together. An isolated fine-dining restaurant, date-night dinner and an unexpected battle to the death? Sign us up.

The Menu stars Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Succession director Mark Mylod is at the helm of this project along with producer Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up) and it focuses on one young couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult). They visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where they’re treated to an extensive tasting menu but some shocking surprises await them. The movie is described as a “darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture” and from the looks of the new trailer, we’re more than inclined to agree. Think Netflix’s Chef’s Table meets Squid Game – a comparison we didn’t think we’d be making but here we are. The newly released trailer teases a lot of tension and opens up with Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) walking out and assembling his kitchen staff in almost military-like order. One clap and they’re all at attention, ready to serve. “Over the next few hours, you will consume fat, salt, protein, and, at times, entire ecosystems,” the chef proudly proclaims.

“We’re eating the ocean,” Lillian (Ozark’s Janet McTeer) says and in one unexpected scene, Tyler starts to cry at the table. “It’s just – I find it all very moving,” he says while snapping a picture on his phone. Margot is clearly disinterested in the whole affair and Chef Slowik takes her to one side to tell her: “You should not be here tonight.” He goes on: “What happens inside this room is meaningless compared to what happens outside.” As the tension of the trailer notches up, scenes start to flash by that indicate nothing is as it seems in this restaurant. One man runs off of the compound scared, another is left hanging (literally) and one looks like he’s being stabbed at the dinner table. It’s a dinner date gone very, very wrong and it looks like the intimate group may not all make it out alive. The trailer may only be a short window into the movie but it’s gone down a treat with people on the internet who are already anticipating the film’s release. One user proclaims, “I will watch anything with Anya Taylor-Joy in” while others have dubbed this the “foodie horror film” that we’ve been waiting for. There’s no denying that the cast for this movie is stellar:

Did we think food and horror would go quite so well together? No, we didn’t but this film has piqued our interest:

The use of Hereditary’s soundtrack in the trailer could be a window into the horrors to come:

But any film that manages to blend gore and elements of comedy has instantly won us over:

The Menu is due to be served up in cinemas on 18 November.



