The streaming service has just announced another addition to its Netflix Original Film cannon: George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky.

What is The Midnight Sky about? This post-apocalyptic tale is an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight. Set in 2019, the story follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone also star in the cast.

The Midnight Sky: Felicity Jones stars.

Explaining why the story feels timely, Clooney recently told Vanity Fair: “The sickness of hate and the elements that come from that, battles and wars—that has been percolating for quite some time. “There’s the sadness [in the film] of what man is capable of doing to man and how easily it can just be taken away.” Referring to the West Coast wildfires, he added: “The picture we show of earth [in the movie] doesn’t look that much different than the satellite pictures of the West Coast right now. “It’s science fiction, which unfortunately is less fictional as we move through the days.”

When is The Midnight Sky released? We don’t have long to wait: The Mignight Sky will be available to watch on Netflix in December. We don’t have an exact date but we will keep you updated. In the meantime, we have plenty of entertainment to get through on these cold, dark nights.

