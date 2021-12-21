In it, we see the king and young Amleth outside together when the king is suddenly pierced by an arrow fired by none other than Amleth’s uncle, Fjolnir (played by Claes Bang). Amleth then witnesses his father’s dramatic beheading and fiercely pledges that he will avenge his father, save his mother (played by Nicole Kidman) and kill his uncle.

With the help of Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Olga, the pair embark on carrying out Amleth’s vengeful plan. Other cast members include Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) and Björk, so it’s safe to say that this film has a cast of familiar faces.

Directed by Robert Eggers, who is best known for his acclaimed horror films The Witch and The Lighthouse, The Northman already looks like an epic revenge-filled film that will have us all on the edge of our seats – we can’t wait to watch.