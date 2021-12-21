The Northman: intense new trailer for the Viking film includes Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy
The Northman is the latest epic action movie and starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy, it should be added to your 2022 cinema plans immediately.
2022 is already shaping up to be the year of impeccable television and it seems as though cinema fans are in for a veritable feast of film treats in the new year too.
We’ve already got the classic romcom The Lost City to look forward to as well as Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper’s Nightmare Alley and even the second instalment of Black Panther. Now, we’ve got a Viking epic to add to our ever-growing film list: The Northman.
Starring Alexander Skarsgard as the gigantic Viking warrior Amleth, the film follows his bloody quest to avenge his father’s death. Ethan Hawke plays Amleth’s late father, the former king who is shot down when Amleth is a boy. As an adult, Amleth only has one thing on his mind: revenge.
With an action-packed new trailer having just dropped, it’s safe to say that we’re ready to watch this movie now.
Watch the new trailer for The Northman here:
In it, we see the king and young Amleth outside together when the king is suddenly pierced by an arrow fired by none other than Amleth’s uncle, Fjolnir (played by Claes Bang). Amleth then witnesses his father’s dramatic beheading and fiercely pledges that he will avenge his father, save his mother (played by Nicole Kidman) and kill his uncle.
With the help of Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Olga, the pair embark on carrying out Amleth’s vengeful plan. Other cast members include Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) and Björk, so it’s safe to say that this film has a cast of familiar faces.
Directed by Robert Eggers, who is best known for his acclaimed horror films The Witch and The Lighthouse, The Northman already looks like an epic revenge-filled film that will have us all on the edge of our seats – we can’t wait to watch.
The Northman will be released in UK cinemas nationwide on 22 April 2022.
Image: Universal