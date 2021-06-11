Call us macabre, but we love murder mysteries and we love true crime. So, yes, we are already big fans Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye – especially as it is set to bring a literary icon to life in the process. That’s right; Harry Melling, of The Queen’s Gambit and Harry Potter fame, has been cast as a young Edgar Allan Poe. Easily one of the most iconic writers of our time, though, Poe won’t be penning poems and missives in this twisted tale; he’ll be adopting the role of… well, of Dr Watson, it seems.

From Netflix and director Scott Cooper, the film stars Christian Bale as a veteran Sherlock-esque detective, who has been tasked with solving a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Cue him partnering up with Melling’s detail-oriented young cadet, long before he becomes the famed author the world knows today, to unscramble the mystery. Intrigued? Here’s everything we know about The Pale Blue Eye so far.

What is the plot of The Pale Blue Eye?

The Pale Blue Eye is adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name, and the book’s synopsis teases a twisty, turny, Gothic mystery. “So begins the chilling last testament of Gus Landor, a retired New York City police constable, whose numerous talents include code-breaking, riot control and the ‘gloveless interrogation’,” it says. “A young cadet has been found hanged at a military academy on the shores of the Hudson River. Before his body could be buried, however, it was stolen and his heart brutally carved out. “Fearing a scandal, the top brass at West Point have summoned Landor to help catch the culprit, and keep his discoveries away from prying eyes. As Landor embarks on a thrilling adventure to solve the case, he uncovers a series of dark secrets and finds unlikely assistance in the form of a mischievous young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe.” We’re excited to see how closely – if at all – the writer’s stick to the plot of the original novel.

Harry Melling will portray the iconic writer in The Pale Blue Eye.

Who stars in The Pale Blue Eye?

Perhaps best known for playing Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter’s cousin in the wizarding franchise, Harry Melling recently starred as Anya Taylor-Joy’s adversary turned ally, Harry Beltik, in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. Now, he is set to join Christian Bale and director Scott Cooper in The Pale Blue Eye, marking the third collaboration for Bale and Cooper who previously worked together on the thriller Out of the Furnace and the western Hostiles. Bale will also produce the film, joining Cooper, John Lesher, and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.

The film will be based on the novel of the same time, by Louis Bayard.

What are people saying about The Pale Blue Eye?

The film is a passion project of Cooper, who has been trying to get it made for well over a decade. With stars like Bale and Melling now on board, though, we’re sure it won’t be long until the cast – and excitement for the film’s release – grows.

Christian Bale will also star in The Pale Blue Eye, as an 1800s detective tasked with solving a murder at West Point.

When will The Pale Blue Eye be available to watch in the UK?

The Pale Blue Eye has yet to begin filming or production, so you may have to sit tight for a while. We will be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more.

