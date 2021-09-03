Netflix’s western period drama has been well received at the first film festival of the season. Here’s everything you need to know about The Power Of The Dog.
It seems that the return of the glorious red carpet isn’t the only thing people are fawning over at the Venice Film Festival.
Following the festival premiere of Netflix’s emotional period drama The Power Of The Dog, its stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst received a four-minute standing ovation from an adoring audience.
Written and directed by Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog is one of three films Netflix will be presenting throughout the festival, but is the only film playing all four major fall festivals, including Telluride, Toronto and New York.
What is the plot of The Power Of The Dog?
Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, it tells the story of a 1920s Montana farmer named Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), who stews in anger over the marriage of his brother George (Jesse Plemons) to his new bride Rose (Dunst).
As the official synopsis explains further: charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.
Is there a trailer for The Power Of The Dog?
While the trailer doesn’t give much of the plot away, it certainly builds up the lust and longing between Cumberbatch and Dunst, setting the tension against the arid backdrop of a midwestern ranch.
“He’s just a man,” Dunst’s character Rose attempts to convince herself in the trailer. But from what we can see in this film, Cumberbatch is a dark and brooding one at that.
Watch it below:
What are people saying about The Power Of The Dog?
Following the reaction, many are tipping Cumberbatch for a long-awaited Oscar, following his previous Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Alan Turing in The Imitation Game. Cumberbatch already holds an Emmy Award and a BAFTA for his roles in Sherlock Holmes and Patrick Melrose respectively.
Where can I watch The Power Of The Dog?
At the moment, it is scheduled to be released in a limited release in November 2021, prior to streaming on Netflix on 1 December.
Images: Netflix/John Phillips / Stringer