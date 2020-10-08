Not long since it was first announced that Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman would be joining forces for a new Netflix musical led by Ryan Murphy, we’ve been treated to our first look at the cast of this star-studded film in action. The Prom, which is an adaptation of the Tony award-winning musical of the same name, is set to hit our screens on 11 December – just in time for Christmas. And with a cast also including names such as Kerry Washington and James Corden, this isn’t one you’re going to want to miss.

The musical sees Streep star as Dee Dee Allen, a Tony award-winning actor who, after starring in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt alongside her partner Barry Glickman (James Corden), hears about a girl in small-town Indiana who is being banned from attending her senior prom with her girlfriend.

In a bid to get some positive publicity and revive their careers, Allen and Glickman partner with ex-show girl Angie Dickson (Nicole Kidman) and actor Trent Oliver (Andrew Rannells) to help Emma and her girlfriend overcome their school’s homophobic policy and enjoy a prom to remember. As the synopsis reads: “When [the actors’] self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome finds their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.”

Netflix’s The Prom: the actors club together to revive their failing careers with some positive publicity.

Netflix’s The Prom: Kerry Washington plays Emma’s girlfriend’s mother, Mrs Greene.

If the brightly coloured images and sequin-adorned costumes are anything to by, we’re certain this musical is going to be a massive hit when it hits our screens at the beginning of December. Speaking about her character in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Streep said she was drawn to the film because of the similarities it shares with some of her past work. “It just had some of the juju of Mamma Mia!,” Streep said. “It’s just… you’ve got to have some fun. This is based on a real thing that happened to kids in Indiana, and has a happy ending, everything we dream of in 2020. I wanted to do it.” She continued: “The character is a big asshole. I tried very hard to bring that part of me forward.”

Netflix’s The Prom: Emma (Ellen Pellman) and Alyssa (Ariana Debose) fight to attend their senior prom together.

Netflix’s The Prom: Streep says the film’s “happy ending” is “everything we dream of in 2020”.

This isn’t the first time Streep and Corden have collaborated on a musical project together – they both starred in the 2014 film Into The Woods, a modern musical twist on the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Although 11 December may feel a while off yet, it’s exciting to know we don’t have to wait too long until this exciting new musical hits our screens.

