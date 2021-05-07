Here’s everything we know about The Railway Children sequel, which will star Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter.
There’s been a lot of exciting news about reboots of our some of our favourite children’s films over recent months.
Julie Walters and Colin Firth starred in the Sky Cinema production of The Secret Garden. Mindy Kaling is set to star in the new James And The Giant Peach. We cannot wait for Emma Stone to take on one of the scariest villains ever in Cruella.
And it’s just been announced that The Railway Children will be getting a sequel, more than 50 years after the original film was released.
The Railway Children Return will be set during World War II, following a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village and encounter a young soldier who is also far away from home.
It’s been confirmed that Sheridan Smith and Sir Tom Courtenay will lead the cast. And Call The Midwife’s Jenny Agutter – who starred in the original 1970 film – will reprise her role as Roberta Waterbury.
The film will be directed by Morgan Matthew and written by Danny Brocklehurst, who have previously received Baftas. Production is set to begin on Monday 10 May and will include several locations used in the original film, including Oakworth Station, Haworth, The Bronte Parsonage and Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.
Fans have just under a year to wait, as it is due to be released on 1 April 2022.
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…