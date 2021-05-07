There’s been a lot of exciting news about reboots of our some of our favourite children’s films over recent months.

Julie Walters and Colin Firth starred in the Sky Cinema production of The Secret Garden. Mindy Kaling is set to star in the new James And The Giant Peach. We cannot wait for Emma Stone to take on one of the scariest villains ever in Cruella.

And it’s just been announced that The Railway Children will be getting a sequel, more than 50 years after the original film was released.