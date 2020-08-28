The Secret Garden is the Sky Cinema remake that’s going to give you that feel-good vibe this autumn. Here’s everything we know about it so far.
At a time when things are tense in the real world, we all just want a bit of wholesome content to escape with. Luckily, the entertainment gods are delivering the goods.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Dawn French is set to star in a new Christmas film about Beatrix Potter. It came after the news that The Great British Bake Off is soon returning to our screens. And we’ll probably all be tuning into the soothing sounds of David Attenborough’s voice when Planet Earth: A Celebration is broadcast on bank holiday monday.
But just in case you want even more feel-good news, a first-look trailer for The Secret Garden remake has just been released.
Julie Walters and Colin Firth star in Sky Cinema’s remake of the children’s classic, along with newcomer Dixie Egerickx. The Secret Garden comes from Harry Potter and Paddington producer, David Heyman, and is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. This will be the third adaptation of the book, with the first being released in 1949 and a second made in 1993.
What is The Secret Garden about?
In case you don’t already know the fantastical tale, The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox (Egerickx), a 10-year-old girl sent to live with her uncle Archibald Craven (Firth), under the watchful eye of Mrs. Medlock (Walters) with only the household maid, Martha (Isis Davis) for company.
It’s set in 1940s England at Misselthwaite Manor, a remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. Mary begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after chancing upon her cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst), who has been shut away unwell in a wing of the house.
While exploring the grounds of the Misselthwaite Manor, Mary discovers a wondrous garden and meets a local boy Dickon (Amir Wilson) who helps her fix stray dog Hector’s injured leg using the garden’s restorative powers. The three children adventure deep into the mysteries of the garden – a magical place that will change their lives forever…
Watch the trailer for The Secret Garden
When is The Secret Garden released?
The Secret Garden comes to cinemas and Sky Cinema across the UK and Ireland on 23 October.
We can’t wait to escape with it.
Images: Sky Cinema
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…