The Strays’ Ashley Madekwe: “There’s pressure for women to be defined by motherhood”

We see Neve code-switching through the film, what is the cost of that?

Well, she obviously has no Black friends because her wigs are terrible. So that was a huge cost. I think on a serious level, it’s emotionally draining to never be truly yourself. And she always comes across as a slightly unravelled. She’s never fully centred in her being. I think it must be exhausting to never really, truly be yourself. From my perspective, I know I’ve definitely experienced code-switching. There’s a person you are at home with your family, the person you are with your friends and the person you are in your professional workspace. And I think that can be true for people who aren’t people of colour as well, but I think it can be heightened sometimes for people of colour, especially when they’re in spaces where they’re a minority.

Earlier you mentioned the wigs, and hair is such an important part of the film. Can you tell me a bit more about?

On a purely practical level she’s almost in hiding. And so the distance she creates from her heritage is a distance from her past. I think that it’s not so much that she that she hates her Blackness, more that she hates where she came from. And as a result of that, she’s hating on her heritage.

It seemed like a commentary on the ways that hair is politicised. What do you think about who defines what hair isn’t, in inverted commas, ‘beautiful’ in society?

There’s a lot of power in hair. And we’re told what hair is professional and what hair is is considered groomed and what hair is considered beautiful. And I think over the last five years, there’s definitely been an awakening and people embracing the natural texture of their hair. But I’m also seeing a shift now where it’s like, we felt like we had to embrace the natural texture, so everybody knew that we were celebrating ourselves. And now we’re like, you know what, maybe I want to blow my hair out. Maybe it’s easier to blow my hair out on Sunday and keep it straight all week. Rather than having to really refresh the curls every day and feeling confident in that. I think there’s definitely a shift towards acceptance with our hair in whatever capacity we want that to be.