“Grandma? Can I have a picture?” Hinton replied. He then received a selfie of a woman he had never seen before. It was Wanda Dench, and after jokingly replying with “You not my grandma,” he added, “Can I still get a plate tho?”

Dench texted back, “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do … Feed everyone.”

Realising the invitation was genuine, Hinton decided to go to Dench’s home, which was a 25-minute drive from his home south of Phoenix, Arizona. He joined Dench’s Thanksgiving meal with her family, something he’s done every year since.

The Thanksgiving ritual has since charmed everyone as the pair regularly update the internet with their genuine friendship. After sharing the text conversation online back in 2016, Hinton has made it a habit to take to social media each year with updates.