The Thanksgiving Text: the heartwarming viral message between a grandmother and a stranger is being made into a new Netflix film
The hilariously heartwarming story of a grandmother who mistakenly texted a stranger over for Thanksgiving dinner continues to go viral each year. Now, it’s being made into a Netflix feature film.
There’s something about movies that make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside – whether it’s a nostalgic film, an age-old childhood classic or a good old Christmas romcom.
Now, joining the ranks of feel-good filmography is The Thanksgiving Text. Based on a text exchange between one Arizona-based grandmother and a complete stranger, Netflix has signed a feature film deal to bring the story to the small screen.
Internet stories regularly go viral only to be forgotten soon after – not in the case of this tale though. Back in November 2016, Jamal Hinton, who was 17 at the time, received a text from an unknown number inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner.
When he asked the sender who it was, the person simply responded: “Your grandma.”
“Grandma? Can I have a picture?” Hinton replied. He then received a selfie of a woman he had never seen before. It was Wanda Dench, and after jokingly replying with “You not my grandma,” he added, “Can I still get a plate tho?”
Dench texted back, “Of course you can. That’s what grandma’s do … Feed everyone.”
Realising the invitation was genuine, Hinton decided to go to Dench’s home, which was a 25-minute drive from his home south of Phoenix, Arizona. He joined Dench’s Thanksgiving meal with her family, something he’s done every year since.
The Thanksgiving ritual has since charmed everyone as the pair regularly update the internet with their genuine friendship. After sharing the text conversation online back in 2016, Hinton has made it a habit to take to social media each year with updates.
Now, Netflix has added The Thanksgiving Text to its growing roster of live-action family films and we can’t wait. While Netflix has not yet announced a director or cast details, Abdul Williams (Salt-N-Pepa, The Bobby Brown Story) is writing the screenplay.
Speaking about the movie announcement, the pair said in a joint statement provided by Netflix: “We are excited to share our story with the world.
“We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”
Sharing the Netflix news on his Instagram, Hinton wrote: “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”
This year, the pair also treated us to another selfie from their sixth annual Thanksgiving celebration, this time with the invitation extended to Hinton’s girlfriend:
While a release date and casting details are yet to be announced for the upcoming feel-good film, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.
Image: Netflix