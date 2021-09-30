Sandra Bullock is one of those actors we can’t help but fall in love with, no matter what movie she’s in. From The Blind Side to Miss Congeniality, Ocean’s 8 to Gravity, she 100% owns every single role she’s ever taken on – so you better believe that we’re excited for her new Netflix thriller. Here’s what you need to know, then, about The Unforgivable. What’s the plot of The Unforgivable? “Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past,” promises the film’s official synopsis. “Facing severe judgement from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

You may also like Best film plot twists: 14 movies with brilliant and entirely unexpected endings

As if that weren’t enough to pique your interest, it’s worth noting that there’s far more to Ruth’s backstory than anyone might realise. Indeed, Bullock – who is also producing the film – has teased: “Finding out the background to the story of why she did what she did is sort of the whodunnit of this. “It’s a murder mystery within a very complex character drama.” Who stars in The Unforgivable? Bullock is, as mentioned already, taking the lead in this one as ex-con Ruth.

Viola Davis will star alongside Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s The Unforgivable.

The film also stars the inimitable Viola Davis, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Rob Morgan. Emma Nelson, Will Pullen, and Thomas Guiry round off the starry cast nicely. What are people saying about The Unforgivable? In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bullock has promised that her character – who has been incarcerated for 20 years for a “pretty heinous crime” – is likely to prove an incredibly difficult one for viewers to empathise with.

You may also like Thrillers on Netflix: 21 epic thriller films guaranteed to get your pulse racing

“There are several people whose lives she affected by this crime she committed, and there’s a lot of hatred and anger and bitterness and sorrow associated with her release,” explains Bullock. “She wants to find this one person, the only family she had when she went in, and you keep asking yourself, ‘Why can’t you let it go? This family member was traumatised by your actions – let it go! Stop harming these people all over again.’”

Sandra Bullock says that her character is difficult to empathise with in The Unforgivable.

Director Nora Fingscheidt, meanwhile, has said that she hopes The Unforgivable will help build a greater sense of empathy among viewers. “I would love that they might reconsider their judgement of people who are outside the society, people who are massively disadvantaged because of their past,” she says.

You may also like New on Netflix: 41 truly brilliant films are coming to the streaming platform this autumn

“I think it’s worth sometimes taking a second look,” continues Fingscheidt. “It’s not so easy to reenter society. You might change in prison after 20 years quite a lot, but for the majority out there you’re still a prisoner and you will live with that forever. It’s really worth looking into details and giving people second chances. “That is what I was thinking about a lot.” When can we watch The Unforgivable? The Unforgivable will become available for streaming via Netflix on 10 December. Will you be watching?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy