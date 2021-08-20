What happens when spying on your neighbours goes too far, Amazon Prime’s dark erotic thriller The Voyeurs asks. The brand new trailer shows Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu) toe, and eventually cross, the line between harmless intrigue and utter fixation with their neighbours, played by Ben Hardy (of Eastenders fame) and Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny).

“After moving into a beautiful loft apartment in Downtown Montreal, a young couple find themselves becoming increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbours across the street,” reads Prime’s official synopsis. “What starts out as an innocent curiosity slowly turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one of these neighbours is cheating on the other. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together in unexpected ways, leading to deadly consequences. Breathing new life into the forgotten genre of erotic thriller, The Voyeurs asks the question, ‘Is it okay to watch?’”

The Voyeurs: The Woman In The Window meets Fifty Shades Of Grey in this new erotic thriller.

The trailer only dials up the lust, desire and darkness, teasing “How far would you go for one more look?” Basically: if you mixed The Woman In The Window with Fifty Shades of Grey, this is what you’d get. And we’re into it. When the film was first announced, writer and director Michael Mohan told Variety: “We live in a strange era where it is entirely socially acceptable to peer into the lives of complete strangers by looking at the manicured and cultivated version of the lives they’d like us to think they lead.” Compelling and creepy – we can’t wait to watch.

The Voyeurs: Ben Hardy plays a photographer with a dark and mysterious energy.

Watch the trailer for The Voyeurs here:

The Amazon Prime original will be released on Prime video on 10 September.



