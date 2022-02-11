As far as thrillers go, we knew it was only a matter of time before the humble idea of a girls’ trip was going to be twisted into the backdrop of an addictive new movie. Well, our prayers (and Netflix desires) have been answered with the dawn of the streaming platform’s upcoming film offering, The Weekend Away. We all know what ensues on a girls’ trip – copious amounts of wine, lazing around in the sun, gossiping until the early hours. Basically, all the things you’d do while at home but with the sea only a stone’s throw away.

And when best friends Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Batwoman’s Christina Wolfe) go on their anticipated weekend away together, that’s just how they imagine their holiday will pan out. It took Kate months to convince Beth to come on a weekend away with her, something that’s a little harder as she’s got a husband and child at home now.

Luke Norris and Leighton Meester star as husband and wife Rob and Beth in Netflix's The Weekend Away.

They eat, drink and dance in sweaty nightclubs – much to Beth’s dismay – but when Kate’s body is found the next morning floating in the sea, all eyes turn to Beth. People witnessed the pair arguing the night before, Beth’s story keeps on changing and she becomes the prime suspect in her best friend’s murder. As she tries to piece together parts of the hazy night, she uncovers some startling truths – there were two men that joined them in their hotel room and both of them appear to be connected to an organised crime group. She’s far away from home, unable to leave (with the police having seized her passport) and befriends a local man all in an effort to clear her name. But what actually happened? Who can be trusted? Can Beth herself even be trusted?

Leighton Meester leads the cast as Beth in Netflix's The Weekend Away.

If the trailer for this Netflix film is anything to go by, we’ll be left guessing until the very last moments. Who knew girls’ trips and murder would collide to provide us with such an endearing watch? Watch the trailer for yourself here:

Also starring in the dark mystery alongside Meester and Wolfe are Palestinian actor and filmmaker Ziad Bakri and Luke Norris (Poldark, The Colour Room) as Zain and Rob. Meester is, of course, leading the cast as Beth and while many of us know her from her Gossip Girl days, she’s also recently been cast in the recurring role of Meredith in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series, How I Met Your Father. This film role, though, will be the first time many of us have seen her in a starring role in quite some time – and we can’t wait to see it all unfold. The Weekend Away will be available to stream on Netflix on 3 March.

