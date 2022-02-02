Sharing the images to her Instagram, Davis announced her new role just yesterday – marking the beginning of Black History Month in the US – and wrote: “I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life. Get ready for THE WOMAN KING, exclusively in movie theaters this Fall!! @WomanKingMovie #BlackHistoryMonth ” So, what do we know about The Woman King so far? Scroll on to find out more about this exciting new movie.

Viola Davis will star in The Woman King, set for release in cinemas this September.

What will The Woman King be about? According to Deadline, the new film will follow Nanisca (Viola Davis), general of an all-female military unit, and Nawi (The Underground Railroad’s Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit. Together, they will fight enemies who “violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.” From the looks of it, The Woman King will not only blend history and topical issues, but also provide us with some female-centred action sequences – the perfect cinematic release, if you ask us. It’s just a shame we have to wait till September…

Lashana Lynch will also star in The Woman King.

Is The Woman King based on a true story? It is indeed. The film is inspired by the true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Small Axe's John Boyega will be starring in The Woman King alongside Davis.

Who will star in The Woman King? The Woman King really does boast a cast of familiar faces with Lashana Lynch (No Time To Die) and John Boyega (Small Axe) starring in the historical epic. Broadway star Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim (Bruised), Jayme Lawson (Till) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After We Fell) will also be joining the cast. The Woman King is also directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, The Old Guard) and co-produced by Davis.

When will The Woman King be released? The Woman King is scheduled for release on 16 September in cinemas in the UK and US.

