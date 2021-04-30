And Amy Adams’ adaptation of AJ Flynn’s psychological thriller The Woman In The Window drops on Netflix in May. Now, another great book has just been confirmed for the screen treatment…

You may also like 22 books you need to add to your reading list before they come to the screen

Emma Donoghue is the author of Room, a best-selling 2010 book that became an Oscar-winning film starring Brie Larson. She is now bringing her 2016 novel, The Wonder, to the big screen too, with Hollywood favourite Florence Pugh playing the lead role.

The Wonder by Emma Donoghue is being adapted for the big screen.

What is The Wonder about? The Wonder is inspired by numerous European and North American cases of ‘fasting girls’ between the sixteenth century and the twentieth. Set in the late 1850s, the story follows an English nurse who goes to a rural village in Ireland to observe what some view as a medical anomaly, while locals consider it a miracle: a young girl who has survived without food for months. As tourists flock to the cabin of the 11-year-old to witness the bizarre occurrence, a journalist is sent to cover the sensation. Will he, along with the nurse, get to the bottom of what is really happening?

You may also like 25 of the best book-to-screen adaptations ever made, according to Stylist team members

Who stars in The Wonder? Pugh, who of course starred in Little Women, Midsommar and Lady Macbeth, will play the nurse (the story’s narrator). No other cast members have been confirmed yet. Alice Birch, who has written for hit series Normal People and Succession, is penning the screenplay, along with Donoghue and director Sebastián Lelio. When will The Wonder be released? Production is yet to start, so it might be a while until this one comes out. But that gives you plenty of time to read the book first.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy